Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB) and Genfit SA (GNFT)

Carrie Williams- August 7, 2020, 10:25 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB) and Genfit SA (GNFT).

Biogen (BIIB)

The company’s shares closed last Friday at $304.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $312.05, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genfit SA (GNFT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.05, close to its 52-week low of $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Genfit SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.84, implying a 134.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts