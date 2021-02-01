Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB) and Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS).
Biogen (BIIB)
Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $244.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.96.
According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $296.30 average price target, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.
Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.96.
According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 59.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.
Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.
