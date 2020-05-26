Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIB) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE).

Biogen (BIIB)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $316.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $304.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $320.65.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.89, close to its 52-week high of $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33, a 53.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

