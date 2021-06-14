Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: BeiGene (BGNE) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BeiGene (BGNE) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

BeiGene (BGNE)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on BeiGene, with a price target of $417.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $346.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BeiGene is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $403.67, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $409.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $193.02, close to its 52-week low of $192.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 49.5% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Assembly Biosciences, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $259.86 average price target, a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.