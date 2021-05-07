Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Becton Dickinson (BDX), McKesson (MCK) and Guardant Health (GH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Becton Dickinson (BDX), McKesson (MCK) and Guardant Health (GH).

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $240.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 69.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Becton Dickinson with a $270.00 average price target, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

McKesson (MCK)

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Jones maintained a Buy rating on McKesson today and set a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $195.35, close to its 52-week high of $198.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Jones covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Owens & Minor, and Oscar Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McKesson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $227.29, representing a 17.5% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

Guardant Health (GH)

In a report released today, Sung Ji Nam from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $135.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 66.4% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Myriad Genetics, and Olink Holding.

Guardant Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.00, which is a 40.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.