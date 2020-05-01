Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Baxter International (BAX), Biogen (BIIB) and Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Baxter International (BAX), Biogen (BIIB) and Emergent Biosolutions (EBS).

Baxter International (BAX)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $95.71 average price target, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young reiterated a Hold rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $308.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $295.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 53.7% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $333.21 average price target, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes maintained a Buy rating on Emergent Biosolutions today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.83, close to its 52-week high of $83.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 30.7% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, and Heron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emergent Biosolutions with a $79.33 average price target, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

