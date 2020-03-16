Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) and Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) and Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX).

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.5% and a 19.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 31.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Miragen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.00, implying an 1100.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Springworks Therapeutics, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -17.3% and a 18.2% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, CytomX Therapeutics, and Y-Mabs Therapeutics.

Springworks Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.