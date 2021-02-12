Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL), Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) and Viatris (VTRS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL), Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) and Viatris (VTRS).

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 43.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.20.

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Denali Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 66.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denali Therapeutics with a $88.33 average price target, representing a 23.8% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Viatris (VTRS)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Viatris. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 48.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Viatris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.75.

