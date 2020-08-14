Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and Fresenius Medical Care (FMS).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report issued on August 12, Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 37.7% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Oncolytics Biotech, and Medical Facilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $25.83 average price target, representing an 81.5% upside. In a report issued on August 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

In a report issued on August 12, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Fresenius Medical Care, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Encompass Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fresenius Medical Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.45, representing a -1.6% downside. In a report issued on August 5, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.10 price target.

