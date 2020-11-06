Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Atricure (ATRC) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Atricure (ATRC) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC).

Atricure (ATRC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Atricure today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atricure with a $53.67 average price target, representing a 44.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Needham analyst David Saxon maintained a Hold rating on Irhythm Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.83, close to its 52-week high of $261.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioTelemetry, LivaNova, and SI-Bone.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Irhythm Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $235.86.

