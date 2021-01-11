Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Humanigen (HGEN) and Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Humanigen (HGEN) and Nevro Crop (NVRO).

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Assembly Biosciences, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.86, representing an 85.5% upside. In a report issued on January 4, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Humanigen (HGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Humanigen today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Humanigen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.25.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Hold rating to Nevro Crop today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $193.63.

