Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) and Intersect ENT (XENT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) and Intersect ENT (XENT).

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 52.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Assembly Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Intersect ENT (XENT)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Hold rating to Intersect ENT today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intersect ENT is a Hold with an average price target of $18.13, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

