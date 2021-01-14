Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $165.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 47.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $199.29 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Gilead Sciences. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $74.06 average price target, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GILD: