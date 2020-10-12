Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and Alkermes (ALKS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and Alkermes (ALKS).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 51.3% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Flexion Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, and Alnylam Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with a $70.67 average price target, representing a 46.6% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences on October 9 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.40, implying a 157.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Alkermes (ALKS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.00, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on September 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

