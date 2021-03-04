Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Argenx Se (ARGX) and Qiagen (QGEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Argenx Se (ARGX) and Qiagen (QGEN).

Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report issued on March 2, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital downgraded Argenx Se to Hold, with a price target of EUR225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $316.24.

Choplain has an average return of 90.8% when recommending Argenx Se.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #2144 out of 7342 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $329.43.

Qiagen (QGEN)

Kepler Capital analyst Daan Vandenberk maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen on March 2 and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.10.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.70, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

