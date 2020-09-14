Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Anthem (ANTM), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Anthem (ANTM), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN).

Anthem (ANTM)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Anthem on September 11 and set a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $268.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Anthem has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released yesterday, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.63, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Seattle Genetics, with a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 41.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $178.29 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.