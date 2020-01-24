Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Antares Pharma (ATRS) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Antares Pharma (ATRS) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT).

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Antares Pharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 55.6% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 48.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aslan Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

