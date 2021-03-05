Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Amgen (AMGN), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Ovid Therapeutics (OVID).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report issued on March 1, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Amgen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $227.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $264.73 average price target, representing a 19.0% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report issued on March 3, Myles Minter from William Blair assigned a Buy rating to Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Silence Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $123.09 average price target, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

In a report issued on March 3, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovid Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.67, a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

