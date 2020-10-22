Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Amgen (AMGN), Biogen (BIIB) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN), Biogen (BIIB) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amgen. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $228.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $266.50 average price target, a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Bernstein also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $250.00 price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Biogen. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $268.91, close to its 52-week low of $257.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 43.8% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $301.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.61, close to its 52-week high of $87.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Integra Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $89.57 average price target, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

