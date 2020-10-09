Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Amgen (AMGN) and ImmunoGen (IMGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGN) and ImmunoGen (IMGN).

Amgen (AMGN)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Hold rating on Amgen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $236.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $267.31 average price target, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report issued on October 5, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.13, implying a 65.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

