Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Cryolife (CRY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Cryolife (CRY).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $171.71, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

Cryolife (CRY)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Cryolife today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cryolife with a $33.50 average price target.

