Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Alkermes (ALKS), Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alkermes (ALKS), Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX).

Alkermes (ALKS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Hold rating on Alkermes today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 52.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alkermes is a Hold with an average price target of $22.38, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Meridian Bioscience today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 67.5% and a 56.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meridian Bioscience with a $33.00 average price target.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.6% and a 62.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.29, a 178.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

