Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Alkermes (ALKS) and Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alkermes (ALKS) and Roche Holding AG (RHHVF).
Alkermes (ALKS)
Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.18.
According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.7% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alkermes with a $19.67 average price target.
Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)
In a report released today, Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF384.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $349.00.
Parekh has an average return of 14.5% when recommending Roche Holding AG.
According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #2786 out of 6817 analysts.
Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $416.40, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF400.00 price target.
