Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Align Tech (ALGN) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Align Tech (ALGN) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Align Tech (ALGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech today and set a price target of $680.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $625.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 72.0% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intersect ENT, and Teleflex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Align Tech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $623.89, implying a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.05, close to its 52-week high of $131.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and iTeos Therapeutics.

BioNTech SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.00, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

