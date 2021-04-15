Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Align Tech (ALGN) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Align Tech (ALGN) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Align Tech (ALGN)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech, with a price target of $690.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $594.93, close to its 52-week high of $634.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Organogenesis Holdings, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Align Tech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $643.50.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $132.60, equals to its 52-week high of $132.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $117.33 average price target.

