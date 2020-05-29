Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, and Acceleron Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.00, which is a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $142.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AstraZeneca (AZN)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AstraZeneca, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.55, close to its 52-week high of $57.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AstraZeneca is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Hold rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a $23.50 average price target, representing a 46.8% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.