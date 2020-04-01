Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV).

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 38.4% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Theratechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akero Therapeutics with a $34.20 average price target, which is an 89.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer downgraded Shockwave Medical to Sell, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shockwave Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.33.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines and a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 42.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

VBI Vaccines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.67.

