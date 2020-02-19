Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT).

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.19, close to its 52-week high of $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 38.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Akebia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, which is a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 48.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals with a $4.00 average price target.

