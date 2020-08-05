Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) and Amarin (AMRN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) and Amarin (AMRN).

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Akcea Therapeutics today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akcea Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amarin (AMRN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Hold rating on Amarin today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.03, close to its 52-week low of $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.43, representing a 196.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMRN: