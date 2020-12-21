Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Agios Pharma (AGIO) and uniQure (QURE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Agios Pharma (AGIO) and uniQure (QURE).

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Agios Pharma, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agios Pharma with a $66.86 average price target, which is a 51.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

uniQure (QURE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Hold rating on uniQure today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.51, close to its 52-week low of $34.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.3% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for uniQure with a $68.56 average price target.

