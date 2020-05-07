Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL).

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Aeglea Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, an 112.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.00.

