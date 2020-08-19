Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Adamis Pharma (ADMP), Aerie Pharma (AERI) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Adamis Pharma (ADMP), Aerie Pharma (AERI) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS).

Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma on August 17. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adamis Pharma with a $1.25 average price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.42, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 43.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $28.57 average price target, a 125.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to SELLAS Life Sciences Group on August 17 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 51.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SELLAS Life Sciences Group with a $8.00 average price target.

