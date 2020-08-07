Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Abiomed (ABMD), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Exelixis (EXEL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Abiomed (ABMD), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Exelixis (EXEL).

Abiomed (ABMD)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Sell rating on Abiomed today and set a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $315.28, close to its 52-week high of $319.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 68.7% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abiomed with a $298.40 average price target.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $197.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $146.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 50.7% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.43, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on Exelixis today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 63.2% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Repare Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.60.

