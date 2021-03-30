Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: AbbVie (ABBV), Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) and Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on AbbVie (ABBV), Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) and Wave Life Sciences (WVE).

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie, with a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.73, close to its 52-week high of $113.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.00, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

In a report released today, Stephen Willey from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Silverback Therapeutics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Willey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Willey covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Bolt Biotherapeutics, and AbCellera Biologics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silverback Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.33, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

In a report released today, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners reiterated a Hold rating on Wave Life Sciences, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.09, close to its 52-week low of $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 46.4% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $9.80 average price target, implying a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WVE: