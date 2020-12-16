Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Abbott Labs (ABT), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and Galapagos (GLPG)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Abbott Labs (ABT), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and Galapagos (GLPG).

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.45, close to its 52-week high of $115.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 71.3% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.44, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill reiterated a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.37, close to its 52-week high of $66.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.75, implying a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Galapagos (GLPG)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.45, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $138.07 average price target, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

