Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Willis Group (WLTW), DraftKings (DKNG) and Piedmont Office (PDM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Willis Group (WLTW), DraftKings (DKNG) and Piedmont Office (PDM).

Willis Group (WLTW)

In a report released today, Michael Phillips CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Willis Group, with a price target of $239.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.03.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.8% and a 16.7% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hartford Financial, Brown & Brown, and Progressive.

Willis Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.83, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $212.00 price target.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 52.3% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.80, representing a 0.3% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Piedmont Office (PDM)

In a report released today, Michael R Lewis from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Piedmont Office, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.64, close to its 52-week low of $12.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Washington Real Estate Investment, and Preferred Apartment Communities.

Piedmont Office has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.33, which is a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

