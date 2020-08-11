Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Voya Financial (VOYA), Santander Consumer USA (SC) and Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Voya Financial (VOYA), Santander Consumer USA (SC) and Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT).

Voya Financial (VOYA)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.6% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Voya Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.67, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Santander Consumer USA (SC)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Santander Consumer USA yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Santander Consumer USA with a $19.58 average price target, a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Granite Point Mortgage, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Granite Point Mortgage with a $7.00 average price target.

