Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Visa (V), Store Capital (STOR) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Visa (V), Store Capital (STOR) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR).

Visa (V)

In a report released yesterday, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Visa, with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.63, close to its 52-week high of $220.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 82.2% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $242.80.

Store Capital (STOR)

In a report released yesterday, Wes Golladay from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Store Capital, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.81, close to its 52-week high of $35.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 64.5% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Store Capital with a $32.00 average price target, representing a -5.4% downside. In a report issued on February 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.79, close to its 52-week high of $20.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.60, which is a -17.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

