Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: VEREIT (VER) and WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on VEREIT (VER) and WisdomTree Investments (WETF).

VEREIT (VER)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Hold rating on VEREIT today and set a price target of $5.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 45.1% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Retail Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

VEREIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.93.

WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Buy rating on WisdomTree Investments today and set a price target of $3.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 54.8% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

WisdomTree Investments has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.30.

