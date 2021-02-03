Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

In a report issued on January 31, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Valley National Bancorp, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.47, close to its 52-week high of $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 74.1% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and First Commonwealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Valley National Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.80.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sell rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust on February 1 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Office Properties Income.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $3.75.

