Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: US Bancorp (USB) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on US Bancorp (USB) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD).

US Bancorp (USB)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to US Bancorp today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 59.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.06, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on September 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs BDC today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 66.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Goldman Sachs BDC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25.

