Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Urban Edge Properties (UE) and WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Urban Edge Properties (UE) and WisdomTree Investments (WETF).

Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Sell rating on Urban Edge Properties today and set a price target of $9.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Invitation Homes, Regency Centers, and American Assets.

Urban Edge Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.83.

WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Buy rating on WisdomTree Investments today and set a price target of $4.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WisdomTree Investments with a $3.58 average price target.

