Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP), Tristate Capital (TSC) and Cvb Financial (CVBF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP), Tristate Capital (TSC) and Cvb Financial (CVBF).

Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Univest Of Pennsylvania yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Univest Of Pennsylvania has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Tristate Capital (TSC)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tristate Capital. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 89.3% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Tristate Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

Cvb Financial (CVBF)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cvb Financial. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 86.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The the analyst consensus on Cvb Financial is currently a Hold rating.

