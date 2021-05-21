Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: UniCredit SpA (OtherUNCFF) and Swiss Re AG (OtherSSREF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on UniCredit SpA (UNCFF) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF).
UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)
In a report released today, Ignacio Cerezo from UBS maintained a Buy rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR12.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.00, equals to its 52-week high of $13.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Cerezo is ranked #6971 out of 7525 analysts.
UniCredit SpA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.18, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR11.80 price target.
Swiss Re AG (SSREF)
In a report released today, Iain Pearce from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG, with a price target of CHF91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Pearce is ranked #6060 out of 7525 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.04, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF90.00 price target.
