Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: UBS Group AG (UBS), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Essent Group (ESNT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UBS Group AG (UBS), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Essent Group (ESNT).

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report issued on July 7, Anke Reingen from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #5689 out of 6762 analysts.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.70.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group, with a price target of $238.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $206.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 51.8% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Svb Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $237.00, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Essent Group (ESNT)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Essent Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.22.

