Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Truist Financial (TFC), Encore Capital (ECPG) and Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Truist Financial (TFC), Encore Capital (ECPG) and Charles Schwab (SCHW).

Truist Financial (TFC)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose assigned a Buy rating to Truist Financial today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Truist Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.39, implying a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Encore Capital (ECPG)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Encore Capital today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 66.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Encore Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.75.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Hold rating to Charles Schwab today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.03.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 72.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Hold with an average price target of $41.83, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

