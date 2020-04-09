Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Truist Financial (TFC), Capital One Financial (COF) and Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Truist Financial (TFC), Capital One Financial (COF) and Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Truist Financial (TFC)

In a report released today, Christopher Marinac from Janney Montgomery maintained a Hold rating on Truist Financial, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Marinac is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 47.8% success rate. Marinac covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Peapack-Gladstone Financial, First Defiance Financial, and Regions Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Truist Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.73, a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Cherry Hill Mortgage.

Capital One Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.34, which is a 63.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $66.00 price target.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Donat maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Donat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.4% success rate. Donat covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Express, Mastercard, and Visa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $75.00 average price target, implying a 94.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

