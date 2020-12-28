Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Truist Financial (TFC) and US Bancorp (USB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Truist Financial (TFC) and US Bancorp (USB).

Truist Financial (TFC)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial on December 24. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 55.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Truist Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.61.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

US Bancorp (USB)

In a report issued on December 24, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on US Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.0% and a 32.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $51.25 average price target, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on December 11, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $49.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.