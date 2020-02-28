Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and Quarterhill (OtherQTRHF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and Quarterhill (QTRHF).

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank to Hold, with a price target of C$75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.00, close to its 52-week low of $51.89.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.3% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Toronto Dominion Bank with a $58.49 average price target.

Quarterhill (QTRHF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Quarterhill yesterday and set a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #1609 out of 5917 analysts.

Quarterhill has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.79.

