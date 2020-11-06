Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: TMX Group (OtherTMXXF) and Equitable Group (OtherEQGPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on TMX Group (TMXXF) and Equitable Group (EQGPF).

TMX Group (TMXXF)

In a report released yesterday, Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on TMX Group, with a price target of C$141.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.50, close to its 52-week high of $105.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gloyn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Gloyn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and Alaris Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TMX Group with a $110.92 average price target.

Equitable Group (EQGPF)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Boland from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Equitable Group, with a price target of C$104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Boland is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Boland covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Western Bank, Element Financial, and goeasy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equitable Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.88, which is a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$94.00 price target.

